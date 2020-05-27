Berhampur: Tightening the noose around the necks of the corrupt officials, Vigilance sleuths today nabbed a lady forest guard in Ganjam district of Odisha. She was allegedly received a gratification of Rs. 10,000 through the night watchman.

The accused supply officer has been identified as Kumari Bishnu Priya Das, lady Forest Guard of Pipalpanga beat under Sorada Range PS, Sorada in Ganjam district.

As per reports, Vigilance sleuths of Berhampur Division detained the said Forest Guard for receiving a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from Gangana Mandal of village Dhaugam, PS- Sorada through her office Nightwatchman Ganesh Patra of Village Pipalpanga for not to forward him and his son Joseph Mandal in forest case. The bribe amount has been recovered and seized from the shirt pocket of the nightwatchman.

In this connection Berhampur Vigilance PS Case No- 6/2020 has been registered.