Firecracker shops in Bhubaneswar set up at specified areas across the city

Bhubaneswar: Diwali is just a day away, firecracker shops have been set up at specified and allocated areas across Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha.

According to reports, firecracker shops in Bhubaneswar have been set up only in open fields with proper precaution issued by the fire department. It is worth mentioning here that strict restrictions have been imposed on firecracker that are dangerous and cause environment pollution.

Green crackers are being sold in the licenced firecracker shops in Bhubaneswar. According to sources firecracker shop license has been issued to as many as 200 people in the temple city of Bhubaneswar.

Wholesale rate firecracker shops in Bhubaneswar have been set up in the following places namely: Baramunda, Saheed Nagar, Unit 2 boys high school field, Patia, Damana, Naharakanta, Cahndrashekharpur, Gadakana, Pandra, Laxmisagar, Pokhariput, Aiginia, Nayapalli and Jagamara.

Ahead of Diwali, there have been a number of raids all over Odisha to help prevent illegal sale and manufacturing of firecrackers. It is worth noting here that the twin city Cuttack Bhubaneswar Commissionerate police has issued a helpline to inform about the illegal manufacture of firecrackers ahead of Diwali.

The twin city Commissionerate police DCP has appealed to the people to inform them about the illegal manufacturing of firecrackers. Further a helpline number has been issued. The helpline number is: 7077798111 The Commissionerate police has further informed that the name and address of the person giving the information shall not be made public and his/her whereabouts shall be kept a secret.