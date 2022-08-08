Labourers trapped in rain water rescued in Nabarangapur

Fire service team rescues 12 labourers trapped in rainwater in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: The Fire service team has rescued as many as 12 labourers as they were trapped in rainwater near Chirma village under Kosagumuda block of Nabarangpur district in Odisha today.

According to reports, a bridge is being constructed over the Indravati River and the labourers engaged in the construction work were staying in a temporary house.

The water level suddenly increased following the continuous rain for the last two days in the area. Due to this, the labourers staying in the temporary house were not able to go out.

Soon, the temporary house was surrounded by water and the labourers were trapped for a long period of time.

As soon as the block administration was informed about the matter, the local Tahsildar and Fire service team arrived at the spot and rescued all the 12 labourers successfully.

Meanwhile, the local people and administration have highly praised the Fire service team for their heroic efforts in rescuing the trapped labourers.

