Fire Accident
Representational Image (Credit: IANS)

Fire Mishap In Odisha’s Jajpur, Property Worth Lakh Reduced To Ashes

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: A fire mishap engulfed property worth more than a lakh in Singhapur village of Binjharpur block of Jajpur district in Odisha.

The house belonged to one Pramod Behera of Singhapur village

According to sources,  the fire mishap took place in the morning hours, Pramod woke up to find that his house was on fire.

Without wasting a moment, Pramod informed the villagers who in turn informed the Fire Department.

The Fire Personnel reached the spot and tried to douse the flame. Even though they were successful in putting out the fire, major damage had been done.

Properties worth more than fifty thousand were destroyed in the mishap.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported. The reason behind the accident in assumed to be short circuit of electric wires.

As Pramod is a daily laborer by profession, the villagers requested the State government for financial help in the matter.

You might also like
State

PEO Charges Returnee Money For Staying In Quarantine Center in Odisha’s Khurda,…

State

Injured Indian Stripped Hyena Rescued In Odisha’s Sambalpur

State

Model PS In Odisha’s Malkangiri Sealed As Staff Tests Covid19 Positive

State

Odisha Matric Results 2020 To Be Declared On July 29

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.