Jajpur: A fire mishap engulfed property worth more than a lakh in Singhapur village of Binjharpur block of Jajpur district in Odisha.

The house belonged to one Pramod Behera of Singhapur village

According to sources, the fire mishap took place in the morning hours, Pramod woke up to find that his house was on fire.

Without wasting a moment, Pramod informed the villagers who in turn informed the Fire Department.

The Fire Personnel reached the spot and tried to douse the flame. Even though they were successful in putting out the fire, major damage had been done.

Properties worth more than fifty thousand were destroyed in the mishap.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported. The reason behind the accident in assumed to be short circuit of electric wires.

As Pramod is a daily laborer by profession, the villagers requested the State government for financial help in the matter.