Fire Breaks Out At Tyre Godown In Rourkela

Rourkela: A major fire broke out at two tyre godowns in Rehmat Nagar near Sector-21 in Rourkela.

The incident took place at 12 AM. Properties worth lakhs were gutted in fire.

On being informed, the four fire tenders of Rourkela Ispat Factory and Odisha Government reached the spot and doused the blaze.

Around 300 houses in Rehmat Nagar were saved from being engulfed by the flames.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.