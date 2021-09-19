Fire breaks out at IOCL terminal in Paradip

By WCE 1
fire mishap at iocl paradip

Paradip: A fire broke out at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited marketing terminal Bauria Palanda in Paradip today afternoon.

Sources say, the fire mishap took place when the train was unloading oil and suddenly it sparked when the train started. Later, it caught fire near a petrol point. A thick smoke was seen from the site of the mishap.

On being informed about the fire incident, Paradip IOCL fire personnel, Terminal fire personnel and Odisha fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

No casualty was reported in the fire mishap.

More details awaited.

