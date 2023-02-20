Fire breaks out at blood bank in Keonjhar of Odisha

Keonjhar: A fire has allegedly broken out on Monday in the Anandapur hospital in Keonjhar district of Odisha, said reports.

According to reports, a fire broke out in the blood bank due to a suspected electrical short circuit in the Anandapur hospital.

However, the employees of the hospital managed to douse the flames, well in time. Further detailed report awaited.