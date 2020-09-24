Film Style Loot Bid Foiled In Odisha’s Kendrapara; 3 Arrested

Bhubaneswar: Driving an OLA cab turned into a life-threatening job when four miscreants tried to loot the cab, throwing the driver off the running vehicle after tying his hands and legs after boarding in Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, the miscreants had booked a cab using the OLA application to travel from Bhubaneswar to Pattamundai during Tuesday mid-night, boarding in it at around 3.40 am. They then tied the driver’s hands and legs after they reached close to Salepur market.

Shockingly, they threw the driver of the running car through the back door just 200 mts before Pattamundai Police Station. The locals soon came up to his rescue while a few of them chased the cab and intercepted it .

Though the looters after being intercepted tried to dump the car and run away, three of them were nabbed by the local people and handed over to the police while one managed to escape.

The OLA cab driver has been identified to be a resident of Pipili area of Puri district.

The Pattamundai Police has arrested the three of them while one still remains absconded.