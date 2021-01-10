Fight Erupts During Cricket Match In Odisha, Police Station Gheraoed

Kendrapara: Hundreds of locals of Jamudanda village in Kendrapara district today gheraoed the Aul Police Station demanding action against whom they had filed a case recently.

A cricket tournament was reportedly organized by the Jay Hanuman Vikash Parishad in Kalidiha Grama Panchayat recently. The cricket team of Jamudanda village had participated in the tournament and had a match on January 6.

However, the players and their supporters, while their match was going on, were reportedly beaten up by the organizers allegedly without any reason.

The Jamudanda villagers, following the incident, filed a case at Aul and demanded stringent action against the organizers. However, as till now, no action was taken against the accused, they gheraoed the police station for around three hours today.

Later, they withdrew their agitation after Aul Police Station in-charge assured them to look into the matter and take action against the accused persons.