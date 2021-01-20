Dhenkanal: A farmer was killed in an elephant attack in Kaish village under the Dhenkanal Sadar range.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Sahu. He was guarding the vegetable crop when he was attacked by an elephant late at night.

Since Ramesh Sahu is a poor farmer, the villagers have demanded immediate compensation from the forest department. Villagers have been protesting for some time in the village of Gahamkhunti.

The villagers demanded that the elephant be tranquilized and taken away immediately.

Forest officials arrived at the scene early this morning to investigate.