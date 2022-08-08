Famous Jhulan Jatra observed in Srimandira of Puri in Odisha

Puri: Festivals of Lord Jagannath are observed across the year in the holy town of Puri in Odisha. Jhulan Jatra is one of these famous festivals of Puri. The fest is unique and bears specialty.

On this occasion Jhulana Kunja has been made where the deities are placed. The artists begin work for the ‘Kunja’ one month prior to the festival. The kunja gets decorated using Jari, Jambura, Sola and colours and animals, birds, flowers, fruits and small plants are also used as decorative items. And to witness this spectacular scene, a lot of people crowd the place.

Jhulan Jatra begins from Shravana Sukla dasami in not only in Srimandira but also in the mutts and houses that are connected to the Lord Jagannath temple. The fest will continue till Bhadraba Krushna Pratipada.

During these days, after the Sandhya Alati every day, the representative idols Madana Mohan, Bhudevi and Sridevi are placed in the Jhulana Kunja after getting the Angyamala of the Lord.

Devotees are much excited about observation of Jhulan Jatra in Puri. Importantly, the same is not only observed in Srimandira, but also in the mutts and houses connected with Srimandira. On this occasion, cultural programmes are held in front of the Jhulan Kunja.