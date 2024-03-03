Family of 8-year-old boy, declared brain dead, donates organs to save others’ lives in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Family members of an 8-year-old boy, who was declared brain dead, set example for others by donating his organs to save others’ lives in Odisha.

Subhajit Sahu, a class two student, was reporting writing his annual exam in his school as per the schedule on Wednesday in Kalpana area of Bhubaneswar City.

Sometime after the exam had started, Subhajit fell sick all of a sudden. Without any delay, the authoritie of the school informed about Subhajit’s health condition to his father Biswajit Saho, who is a doctor by profession. Later, the minor boy was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

As Subhajit’s health condition continued to be critical, different test were done and all possible treatments were reportedly given to him. But unfortunately, the doctors, who were attending him, declared him brain dead yesterday after four days of treatment.

Following Subhajit’s death, the family members expressed their willingness to donate his organs with the aim to save others’ lives. They said that though Subhajit breathed his last but will continue to live through others and will be the reason of happiness in others’ lives.

Meanwhile, the hospital staff along with others hailed Subhajit’s family members for taking such bold yet exemplary step to donate his organs for the betterment of others.

Earlier on Mar 1, 2024, the family members of one Om Shibu, a +2 first year student of Nayakote village in Pattamundai Block of Kendrapara district, donated his organs after he was declared brain dead by the doctors at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after undergoing treatment for the past one and a half months.

The two kidneys of the Plus Two student were successfully removed and arranged to be transplanted into two other people. One kidney was used in SCB Medical College and Hospital, whereas the other one was sent to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for transplantation of another patient.