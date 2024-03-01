Brain dead boy donates organ, saves two lives in SCB Hospital in Cuttack of Odisha

Cuttack: In a unique gift of life, a brain dead man has saved two lives in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in Odisha. The boy who was brain dead has been identified as Om Shibu. He was a student of +2 first year. The boy was a resident of Nayakote village in Pattamundai Block of Kendrapara district in Odisha.

According to reports, the boy was suffering from a brain tumor and he was undergoing treatment at Cuttack SCBMCH since the past one and a half months.

During his treatment, his was declared brain dead yesterday. Then Om Shibu’s parents and family decided to donate his organs, so that they could save the lives of others.

Reports further say that, the urology and kidney transplant department decided to donate his kidneys to two other people. Two of his kidneys were successfully removed and arranged to be transplanted into two other people. One kidney was used in SCB Medical College and Hospital whereas the another one was sent to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier on February 15, the organ donors’ funerals to be held with State honours in Odisha, announced Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today. Patnaik said that the decision to honour has been taken in recognition of the sacrifice and courage of those who save the lives of others by donating their organs.

The Chief Minister expressed the hope that this will create widespread awareness in the field of organ donation and inspire the society to save others’ lives by donating organs.

Organ donation is a great gift. In cases of brain death, relatives are playing a vital role in saving the lives of others by making the brave decision to accept organ donation.