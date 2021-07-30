Fake PA of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Police Commissionerate of Twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has reportedly arrested a fake PA (personal assistant) of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

A special team of the Twin City police has arrested the accused, identified as Gopal Satpathy. He was arrested based on the complaints filed against him at the Chandrasekharpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, Satpathy had opened an office in Ghaziabad from where he used to call some senior officials of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) including the General Manager by identifying himself as the PA of the Railway Minister The accused also used to put pressure on the officials to do various official works done. Even he used to collect lakhs of rupees from job seekers and influence the recruitment drive.

Earlier, police had arrested another accused in the case.

“The accused has been brought here on a transit remand. He will be forwarded to the court later this evening. Further investigation is underway to find out others’ involvement in the case,” informed Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Das.