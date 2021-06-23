Fake Covid Medicines in Odisha: STF arrests 3 persons

Cuttack: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested three persons including the director of the distributor company on the allegation of spurious/ fake medicines which were used in the treatment of Covid-19.

Reportedly, the STF had launched an investigation on the report of Drug Officials of Cuttack alleging circulation of fake medicines, especially medicines used in the treatment of Covid-19 i.e. FAVIMAX-200 and FAVIMAX-400 (Favipiravir).

Multiple teams had been formed to conduct thorough investigation, including conducting raids, studying the documents, linkages/ networking in other states, modus operandi, etc. Currently, three teams are conducting investigations in Odisha, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

During the course of investigation till date, it came to light that Max Relief Health Care is a dubious drug manufacturing company claiming to be manufacturing drugs in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. This dubious company was run by two persons. Both of them have been arrested by Mumbai Police earlier this month. It is also learnt that cases have been registered against these two in other states too.

Investigations by STF so far revealed that “Medilloyd Medicament Private Limited” conspired to procure Favimax tablets from “Max Relief Health Care” at a very low price (Rs 65/- per strip of 10 tablets) and had planned to sell them at a very high price (Rs 1290/- per strip of 10 tablets).

Today, STF arrested three accused persons in this case. One is the Director of Medilloyd Medicament Private Limited, and two other accused are key members of the company. The accused persons are being forwarded to court today. Further, STF has also located and frozen more than Rs 50 lakh in the bank accounts of the accused and the above company.