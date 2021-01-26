Fake Cold Drink Making Factory Busted In Berhampur

By WCE 3
Fake Cold Drink Making Factory Busted In Berhampur

Berhampur: A fake cold drink manufacturing unit was busted at Sukunda village under Sadar Police limits on the outskirts of Berhampur of Odisha’s Ganjam district on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and busted the adulterated cold drink making factory. They also laid their hands on several machines, raw materials, and soft drink stock loaded in two mini-trucks were also seized during the raid.

The company used to sell these fake cold drinks in the names of several famous brands, said sources adding that a man has been detained for interrogation.

Earlier, several fake edible things like gutka, souse, and tea manufacturing units were busted from the Silk City. Besides, a fake water bottling plant was also unearthed by the cops.

You might also like
State

Odisha: NP Pradeep Assumes Charge Of Commanding Officer In INS Chilika

State

Puri Srimandir Sevayats To Undergo COVID Tests Again

State

Youth Rapes Five-Year-Old Girl In Angul District Of Odisha

State

Body Carried On Shoulders As Mahaprayan Vehicle Staff Seek Bribe In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.