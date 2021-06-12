Fake Army Officer Arrested In Odisha Capital

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has arrested a man who was allegedly impersonating as an army officer in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, one person was seen moving in an SUV (OD-02-Y-0023) with an army sticker during the lockdown and shutdown period in the city. Challans were issued thrice against the vehicle for traffic rules violations.

However, the challans were issued to the original owner, who owned a vehicle with the same registration number. Following this, the original owner began a personal investigation. and nabbed fake army officer with the vehicle at Jayadev Vihar Square on Friday.

The latter informed the Nayapalli police and on basis of the owner, the police arrested the fake army officer and started a probe into the matter.

 

