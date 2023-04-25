Slain gangster Atiq Ahmed’s aide Guddu Muslim on STF radar

Bhubaneswar: Slain gangster turned Politician Atiq Ahmed’s close aide Guddu Muslim is on the STF radar, reports say. He absconded following the murder of Umesh Pal.

As per reports, Guddu Muslim is hiding in different States one after another. His latest address was Chhattisgarh. Earlier, he was in Bargarh in Odisha, as per Uttar Pradesh Police. It has been learnt that after UP STF interrogated Raja Khan of Sohela, he admitted that Guddu was in Odisha.

Guddu Muslim was in Bargarh from April 2 to 13. Later he reportedly fled to Chhattisgarh along with his bag of clothes. Raja Khan said that to get rid of the Police, he has grown beard to look different. After the murder of Umesh Pal on February 14, he fled to Meerut. From there he reportedly went to Jhansi, then Nasik, then Pune and finally Bargarh.

Guddu Muslim is one of the 10 accused persons involved in the murder of Umesh Pal. UP Police have announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

