Gajapati: In a shocking incident, a member of a liquor mafia trashed excise officials during a raid in Paralakhemundi police limits of Gajapati district of Odisha on Monday.

According to reports, the Excise department official received a tip off about smuggling of country made liquor through a car in Singipur village of Kashinagar tehsil in the district.

Subsequently the Excise department formed two teams to nab the liquor mafia. One of the teams chased the car and stopped the vehicle midway. However, as the excise officials were trying to nab the smuggler, he attacked the officials with wooden plank.

In the meanwhile, the other team of excise officials arrived on the spot and arrested the culprit. The officials also seized 180 liters of country made liquor and the car used for smuggling.

The excise officials have registered a case in connection to the incident and are conducting a thorough investigation.