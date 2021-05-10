Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the decision to float global tender for Covid-19 Vaccine procurement on Monday.

Vaccination is the most important way to protect the people of the state from future infections and to save precious lives, said the cabinet.

In this regard, the state government is committed to the best efforts for the collection of vaccines for the people of Odisha, ensuring the supply of vaccines to the people of the state and restoring normalcy in the state as soon as possible.

The state cabinet also expressed their gratefulness to the people of Odisha for their support in fighting Covid-19.

On this occasion, the State Cabinet humbly urged the public to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines such as wearing proper masks, frequent washing of hands with soap, maintaining social distance, staying at home and not going out if there is no requirement.