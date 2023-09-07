Ex-Secretary of Panchamahala PACS convicted in vigilance trap case

Jugal Kishore Mishra, Ex-Secretary (Retired), Panchamahala PACS (Primary Agriculture Co-operative Society), in Subarnapur district was convicted today.

Balangir: Jugal Kishore Mishra, Ex-Secretary (Retired), Panchamahala PACS (Primary Agriculture Co-operative Society), in Subarnapur district was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance in Balangir today.

The court also sentenced Mishra to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of P.C. Act,1988.

The former public servant was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Sambalpur Vigilance PS case No.55 dt.07.06.2016 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant to issue token in his favour for selling paddy at Panchamahala PACS.

Also Read: Odisha vigilance raid in Nayagarh and Khurda on police ASI, details here

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period 1 year and to pay a fine of Rs 3,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months for the offence U/s 7 of the PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sri Jugal Kishore Mishra, Ex-Secretary (Retired) following his conviction.

Ramakanta Sai, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Sambalpur Division had investigated the case and Jayakrishna Sahu, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Balangir, conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

