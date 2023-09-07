Odisha vigilance raid in Nayagarh and Khurda on police ASI, details here

Nayagarh: Today there has been an Odisha vigilance raid in Nayagarh and Khurda on police ASI on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets.

The ASI has been identified as Sudipta Dash, Excise, Balugaon Circle Khurda, and simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance.

The vigilance raid in Nayagarh on police ASI has been led by four DSPs, six Inspectors and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

The raid has been conducted at the following places, said reliable reports:

Odisha vigilance raid on residential house of Sudipta Dash at Nayagarh district. The raids are underway on residential house of Sudipta Dash on rent at Nayagarh district. On his rented residential house at Balugaon in Khurda district. Raid underway in his office at Balugaon Excise Circle in Khurda district.

The Odisha vigilance raid in Nayagarh and Khurda is still in progress simultanously, further detailed reports are awaited in this matter.