Ex-gratia for Odisha employees hiked to Rs 10 lakh in case of death on duty

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has on Wednesday hiked the ex-gratia amount for state govt employees.

It is worth mentioning that in case of death on duty the ex-gratia has been hiked to Rs. 10 lakh. It is noteworthy that the earlier amount was Rs. 4 lakh.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that Rs. 5 lakh will be given by the Odisha Government in case of permanent disability due to injury, the earlier amount was Rs. 2 lakh.

In case of partial disability, the amount of assistance has been increased from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh said reliable reports.