Ex-Accountant of Boudh District Treasury office convicted in Vigilance trap case

Boudh: Narayan Mallick, Ex-Accountant of Boudh District Treasury Office was convicted by the Vigilance Court of Special Judge in Phulbani in a Vigilance trap case today.

According to reports, Mallick was facing trial in the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani in Berhampur Vigilance PS Case No.28 dated 19.10.2019 U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 for demand and acceptance of illegal gratification of Rs.5,000 from the complainant for processing and drawl of bill towards unutilized leave salary.

Today, the court convicted Narayan Mallick and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018.

Pulasti Chhatria, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance Berhampur Division, A/p DSP, Vigilance had investigated the case and V.V. Ramdas, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Phulbani conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.