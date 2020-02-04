Eviction SCB
Eviction SCB

Eviction Drive For Betterment Of SCB Hospital Continues (WATCH)

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The eviction drive for the betterment of the SCB hospital continues. It is the vision of the state government to turn SCB into a world class hospital.

It is noteworthy that before the eviction process, the authorities had explained to people, the packages announced and the relocation planned.

After the sweeper colony, the fish and poultry market near Jobra, Taladanda canal is being razed today. It also includes a number of stand-alone cabins and shops.

SCB Eviction, Police Deployed
Huge number of police personnel have been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident. The eviction drive started early in the morning. JCBs and bulldozers are being used to carry out the eviction.

The people affected by the eviction will be relocated in the Water Resources store campus in Jobra.

A vending zone will be set up for both the vegetable and fish markets.

