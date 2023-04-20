EOW arrests 2 including MBA graduate for Rs 4 cr online fraud in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police today arrested two persons including an MBA graduate for their involvement in an online fraud case to the tune of a Rs 4 crore.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ripan Kumar Jena and Anupam Pradhan of Balasore district.

Police said that Jena is an MBA degree holder and is the Managing Director of Omm Agency and GRSS Greentech Pvt. Ltd, which has an office at Uttareswara in Balasore while Pradhan is a post-graduate in Hindi.

Ripan Kumar Jena and Anupam Pradhan along with others were into illegal collection of deposits from the public under the allurement of investing the same online in forex trading, buying shares and investment in crypto, promising lucrative monthly returns of 8 percent mutual profit on the invested amount.

They have reportedly cheated Rs 4 crore from 35 investors in the Balasore district on the pretext of investment in online trading.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.