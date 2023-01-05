Eminent juries make KIIT Nanhipari 2022 Little Miss India more memorable, meaningful

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT Nanhipari 2022 Little Miss India competition, which hogged the international limelight with the crowning of Ayana Rourtay, a girl from Temple City Bhubaneswar and her counterparts from Meghalaya and Goa- Raisha Sahnawaz and Sachi Rajesh Sawant winning the First Runners Up and Second Runners Up respectively- brought the core philosophy of empowering women and spreading girl child education by KIIT-KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta, once again to the focus.

During the spectacular Grand Finale event and the powerful show of beauty and brains by the 28 participating girls from different parts India on December 29, KIIT Nanhipari Little Miss India had distinguished judges, three of whom are former Miss India and World Winners, Korean collaborators, fashion gurus, Olympian and noted actress from Ollywood.

While the list of eminent judges on the Final round included Manasa Varanasi, Femina Miss World 2020, Manya Singh Femina Miss India Runner Up 2020 and Pragnya Ayyagari Miss Diva Supranational India 2022, JR Joseph Cho, Chairman Monoraytech Co Ltd Guro-gu, Seoul, Korea, Delhi-based Fashion Designer and Fashion Guru Sansila Patel, Olympian and KIITian Dutee Chand, noted Odia actress and KIIT Alumnus Archita Sahu and well-known social activist Soma Mohanty did their best to extract the most from the girls who were on stage.

The girls also reciprocated and on the other hand, showcased their talents equally well during the Question and Answer and other rounds.

During the earlier round on December 28 evening Director Anushka Group of Institutes, Udaipur Rajeev Surana, noted Odissi Guru from Kolkata Sanchita Bhattacharjee, Om-Naam Shook from Korea-India Cultural and Economic Association and renowned Odissi vocalist Dr. Sangita Gosain, noted choreographer and Dance India Dance famed Mandakini Jena, Chin-Uk Chong Governor International Humanity General Union and well-known Odia actress Sivani Sangita were present as the members of the jury.

The Femina Miss India-World winners, however, following their reactions after the crowning of the winners on stage, congratulated all the participants and complimented their confidence level and the professionalism they had shown during the ramp walks. They also complimented the designers of the KIIT School of Fashion Technology for creating beautiful gowns for the Fairy Round during the Grand Finale.

As their first visit to the Capital City of Bhubaneswar, the judges were of the view that KIIT University is really providing a very good and professional platform and environment to groom the girls to face the outside world of glamour and to build their careers in the future in the industries concerned.