Elephant tramples man in Odisha while taking selfie

Cuttack: A wild elephant trampled a man while taking selfie in Jagatpur town of Cuttack district. The injured man was admitted to SCB Medical.

According to reports, the incident took place in Nazarpur area where two elephants are roaming. Among the two, there is a small elephant. Due to the havoc caused by the elephant, the locals are scared. Administration is making announcement to aware people. It has instructed people to not leave their houses. A team consisting of 100 members have been assigned by City Forest Division and Cuttack forest Division to lead the elephant away from the township.

In another incident,

Two people have been killed in an elephant attack in Jagatpur area of Cuttack. A woman and a man have been killed in the attack. The elephant is still roaming around in Nazarpur area.

Another elephant was stuck in the Jobra barrage of Mahanadi. It had been stuck in the barrage since last night.

When the barrage gate was opened this morning, the dead body of the elephant was washed away. There was a crowd around the barrage since morning when the news about the stuck tusker spread. People wanted to see the elephant.