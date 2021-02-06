Elephant Enters Khurda Town, Locals Panicked

Khurda: Residents of Khurda town are said to be in a state of panic as a wild elephant has reportedly entered the district headquarters town this evening. The elephant was seen moving on the Jatni-Khurda road at around 8 PM.

The locals, though in a state of fear, are keeping a close eye on the movement of the jumbo. They also have informed the forest officials about the entry of the elephant into the residential areas.

Last time a heard of pachyderms was spotted near Khurda Hospital. With today’s incident, it is the sixth time that the elephants are said to have entered the town in the last five months.

Meanwhile, locals demanded that the forest department should take appropriate action so that such wild animals do not enter the human habitats and provide security to the people of the area.