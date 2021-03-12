Eight Investment Projects Of Of Rs 1214 Cr Cleared By SLSWCA In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In another step towards creating employment opportunities through industrialization, State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra today has accorded in principle approval to eight proposals envisaging investment of around Rs1214 cr and new direct employment opportunities for 2427 persons.

Presenting details of the investment proposals Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma said, “The Proposals are mainly from the sectors like manufacturing, plastic, food processing and hospitality sectors. The proposers are well known industrial houses and their coming in will provide further fillip to the sectors”.

Giving in principle approval to the projects Chief Secretary directed concerned departments to facilitate early grounding of the projects through proactive support. He also directed to make proper assessment of the land and water requirements for these projects.

The approved projects included the following: