Eight Investment Projects Of Of Rs 1214 Cr Cleared By SLSWCA In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In another step towards creating employment opportunities through industrialization, State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra today has accorded in principle approval to eight proposals envisaging investment of around Rs1214 cr and new direct employment opportunities for 2427 persons.
Presenting details of the investment proposals Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma said, “The Proposals are mainly from the sectors like manufacturing, plastic, food processing and hospitality sectors. The proposers are well known industrial houses and their coming in will provide further fillip to the sectors”.
Giving in principle approval to the projects Chief Secretary directed concerned departments to facilitate early grounding of the projects through proactive support. He also directed to make proper assessment of the land and water requirements for these projects.
The approved projects included the following:
- One 2.75 MTPA iron ore beneficiation plant and 1.2 MTPA pellet plant by Energise Minerals Private Limited against an investment of Rs. 256 cr to be set up in Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district. with employment potential of over 274 persons.
- One 5-star hotel by ITC Limited at Dumduma in Bhubaneswar with investment of Rs. 141.14 crore, with employment potential of 120 persons.
- One 5-star hotel by Falcon Real Estate Private Limited in Bhubaneswar, Khordha with an investment of Rs. 120.26 crore, with employment opportunities for over 900 persons.
- Expansion of the Britannia Industries Limited Unit for manufacturing of biscuits, cakes, rusk and other bakery products with an additional annual capacity of 30,000 MT with an investment of INR 93.60 crore at Khurda with employment potential for 350 persons.
- One 200 KLPD grain-based distillery plant and 6 MW Cogeneration Plant by Indalc Spirits Pvt Ltd against an investment of Rs. 215.15 crore to be set up in Deogarh, which will generate employment opportunities for over 249 persons.
- A 200 KLPD grain-based distillery plant along with a Bottling unit of 6 lakh cases and a 6 MW Cogeneration Plant by Mash Spirits Pvt Ltd against an investment of Rs. 204.60 cr to be set up in Jharsuguda, which will generate employment opportunities for 185 persons.
- Expansion of its unit for production of Refractories by Sarvesh Refractories Private Limited with an investment of Rs 123.25 cr at Kuarmunda of Sundergarh district which will generate employment opportunities for 289 persons.
- Manufacturing unit for production of Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film having a capacity of 7560 MTPA and Metallised Film having a capacity of 6120 MTPA by Purv Packaging Private Limited with investment of Rs. 60 crore (to be set up at Paradeep Plastic Park in Jagatsinghpur district), and, employment opportunities for 60 persons.