ED finds Archana Nag’s property worth Rs 10cr, grills her father

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is said to have traced lady blackmailer Archana Nag’s illegal property in tune of around Rs 10 crores.

Meanwhile, the ED submitted a report pertaining Archana Nag’s illegal property to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) during a meeting in New Delhi.

On the other, a five-member team of the ED reportedly questioned Archana’s father at the regional headquarters here. The investigating agency grilled him with an aim to to extract information regarding the properties of Nag.

The ED has also roped in some cyber experts to examine Nag’s financial partner Khageswar Patra’s mobile phones and her husband Jagabandhu Chand, said sources adding that Khageswar had deleted some videos and other documents before his arrest.