1 dead, 3 critically injured in lightning strike in Boudh district

Boudh: A pall of gloom descended on Balakira village under Baunsuni Police station limits of Boudh district today following the death of a man in lightning strike. Three others were also injured due to the lightning.

The deceased has been identified as Tarun Mahakud of Balakira village while the injured were identified as Karan Pradhan and Bapun Sahoo of the same village, and Sumant Sahoo of Jadapal village.

According to reports, all the injured along with the deceased had gone out for some work. However, they took shelter under a ‘mahula’ tree following a heavy rain accompanied by strong lightning.

Unfortunately, lightning struck the tree due to which Tarun Mahakud died on the spot while the three others sustained severe burn injuries.

The injured were rescued by some locals and admitted at the Boudh District Headquarter Hospital for treatment.

