East Coast Railway observes 36th RPF Raising Day

Bhubaneswar : The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of East Coast Railway on Wednesday celebrated its 36th Raising Day at its headquarters here in Odisha, adhering to Covid19 protocols.

The Raising Day is celebrated to commemorate the valiant efforts of RPF in various fields connected with Security.

Gracing the occasion, General Manager, East Coast Railway Vidya Bhushan, exchanged the salute with the RPF contingent and reviewed the parade.

Addressing the RPF personnel on this occasion, General Manager advised RPF personnel to strive towards ensuring foolproof safety and security to passengers and praised their dedication while performing duties and saving Railway property and human values. He stressed that RPF should be provided with modern equipment to perform their duties more effectively.

Vidya Bhushan also praised RPF for their dedication of service for safety of railway rolling stocks during lockdown in view of Covid19.

Inspector General & Principal Chief Security Commissioner of RPF/East Coast Railway Raja Ram elaborated upon the performance and activities of RPF under the jurisdiction of ECoR. He said that RPF is facing a lot of challenges while performing duties especially the safety & security of passengers and protecting Railway property, but the RPF Jawans are able to meet the challenges very courageously and with due sincerity.

Addl. General Manager and all Principal Heads of the Departments of East Coast Railway were also present on this occasion. Bravery Awards & Merit Certificates with cash prizes were distributed to RPF personnel.