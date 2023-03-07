e-auction of coal mines: Rungta Sons, GMDC bag two coal mines in Odisha

New Delhi: Rungta Sons Private Ltd and the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Tuesday bagged two coal mines in Odisha during the e-auction of coal mines.

According to reports, Rungta Sons Private Ltd bagged the Sakhigopal B Kankili while GMDC got the Baitarni West coal mines. There are 500 million tonnes of coal in Sakhigopal B Kankili while Baitarni West has coal reserves worth 1,152 million tonnes.

According to the official sources, the total geological reserves for the two coal mines are 1,652 million tonnes and they will generate annual revenue of Rs 2,873 crore (excluding the partially explored Sakhigopal B Kankili coal mine) once become operational. These reserves will create job opportunities for 20,280 people and attract a capital investment of Rs 2,250 crore.

It is to be noted here that the Coal Ministry had launched the auctions for commercial mining under the sixth round and the second attempt of the fifth round on November 3, 2022. Forward auctions for these mines had commenced on February 27 and Tuesday was the eighth day of the auction. The two mines- Sakhigopal B Kankili and GMDC- were put up for auction on Tuesday.