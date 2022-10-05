Durga Puja 2022: Vijaya Dashami celebrations amidst rainfall in state

Bhubaneswar: Vijayadashami, which is widely known as Dussehra is being celebrated across the state amid religious fervor and gaiety on Wednesday.

However, the festive mood has been dampened a little due to the constant rainfall in the state.

Not worried too much about the adverse weather on the occasion of the celebration of victory of good over evil, devotees are making beeline at different Durga mandaps and temples to seek blessings of Goddess Durga. The pandals are getting crowded during the evening when the rainfall stops.

As per the traditions, the Hindu priests are performing different rituals like aparajita puja, Dashami puja and Somanath rituals followed by Purnahuti of Goddess Durga.

After puja celebrations amidst strict COVID restrictions since the past couple of years, Durga Puja 2022 is being celebrated as a grand affair in the twin cities.

In Bhubaneswar, large number of people gathered at the major puja mandaps like Sahid Nagar, Nayapalli, Rasulgarh, Bomikhal, Baramunda and Jharpada.

The annual Durga Puja celebrations will come to an end with Ravana Podi, (demon king) near innumerable Puja pandals in the evening hours. The effigy of demon king Ravana will be torched to mark the victory of Rama over the demon king.

Heavy security arrangements have been made near all the Puja pandals to control the crowd and make the celebration peaceful.

Vijayadashami marks the end of Durga Puja, remembering goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura to restore and protect dharma.