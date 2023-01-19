Dry weather, dense fog to continue in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar here today issued dry weather and dense fog warnings over different parts of Odisha.

The weatherman, in its latest bulletin, issued the warnings for the next five days.

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 20.01.2023):

Yellow Warning: Dense fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Angul, Dhenkanala and Cuttack.

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Balangir, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal and Cuttack.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 20.01.2023 up to 0830 hrsIST of 21.01.2023):

Yellow Warning: Dense fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagadaa and Koraput.

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Koraput.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 21.01.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 22.01.2023):

Yellow Warning: Dense fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Kandhamal and Kalahandi

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 22.01.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 23.01.2023):

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 23.01.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 24.01.2023):