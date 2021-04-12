Nayagarh: The manager of the Nayagarh railway station in Odisha has been attacked by some drunken miscreants on Sunday night.

According to reports, the miscreants were consuming alcohol near the premises of railway station when the manager intervened and asked them to not to do so. Thereafter the miscreants started attacking him in an inebriated state and two other employees have also been injured in the heat of the moment.

The properties of the railway station have been vandalised and many important documents have been burned by the drunken miscreants.

On getting the information the local police arrived at the spot along with the railway official and initiated an investigation into the matter.

It has been alleged that such incident took place due to the absence of security personnel in the station.