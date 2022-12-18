Odisha: Drunk husband kills wife, dumps body in paddy field behind the house

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Drunk husband kills wife

Ganjam: In a ghastly incident, a man reportedly killed his wife and threw her body on the ground at Jura village under the Patpur police station of Ganjam district.

One Narayan Sahu of the village had a heated argument with his wife Jayanti Sahu over some unknown reason. It turned ugly when Narayan, who was under the influence of alcohol, thrashed him to death.

Related News

Jajpur: Youth dials 112 before attempting to commit suicide…

Odisha: Assistant Engineer arrested for possessing DA of…

BCI cancels suspension order of lawyers who were not…

Odisha: Police busts gang that used to loot by breaking car…

Later, Narayan dumped Jayanti’s body in a paddy field behind the house to avoid police arrest.

However, some locals noticed Jayanti’s body and informed the police about it. Soon a team of cops from Patpur police station rushed to the spot and sent the body to the hospital for postmortem after seizing it.

The accused husband was also arrested and forwarded to the court by the cops.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.