Odisha: Drunk husband kills wife, dumps body in paddy field behind the house

Ganjam: In a ghastly incident, a man reportedly killed his wife and threw her body on the ground at Jura village under the Patpur police station of Ganjam district.

One Narayan Sahu of the village had a heated argument with his wife Jayanti Sahu over some unknown reason. It turned ugly when Narayan, who was under the influence of alcohol, thrashed him to death.

Later, Narayan dumped Jayanti’s body in a paddy field behind the house to avoid police arrest.

However, some locals noticed Jayanti’s body and informed the police about it. Soon a team of cops from Patpur police station rushed to the spot and sent the body to the hospital for postmortem after seizing it.

The accused husband was also arrested and forwarded to the court by the cops.