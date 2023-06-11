Drone usage restricted during Rath Yatra, Puri Police issues advisory: Check details

Puri: Keeping in view the safety and security of Sri Jagannath Temple, Sri Gundicha temple, the chariots of the deities and also safety and security of the devotees, Puri Police has issued advisory on flying of drones in Puri city and particularly the Grand Road during the period of Rath Yatra to Niladri Bije that is from June 20 to July 1, 2023.

The advisory said as follows: It has been observed that during Rath Yatra period, many private persons/ drone operators use drones for taking pictures and video or various purposes. Unregulated drone usage by inexperienced drone operators poses risk to safety of devotees. In past legal action against few private persons for violating Drone Rules have also been taken.

For safety of devotees and to prevent inexperienced and unauthorised usage of drones, advisory is issues in Public Interest.

Legal action against defaulters would be taken. All are appealed to co-operate.

Sri Jagannath Temple is declared as red zone as per the provisions of The Drone Rules 2021 and no flying of drones is allowed over the premises of the temple as per rule 22.

The Drone operators will be responsible for any mishap involving damage to property or injury to persons.

Any infringement of the Drone Rules is a punishable offence. In the past one YouTuber was arrested by Puri Police for violating the provisions relating to flying of drones.

For any query/ complain related to drones Puri Police Helpline Number 6370967100 can be contacted.

Also read: Odisha DGP Holds Preparatory Meeting For Puri Rath Yatra 2023