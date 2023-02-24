Driving on road in Bhubaneswar now under 24-hour CCTV surveillance

Bhubaneswar: Driving on road in Bhubaneswar is now under 24-hour CCTV surveillance as CCTV cameras have been installed at different locations of the city where photo of vehicles are being captured by installed automatic cameras. DCP Traffic, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack informed it in a tweet today.

“Beware ! You are under 24-hour CCTV surveillance on the road while driving. Below are the locations of CCTV’s in Bhubaneswar where photo of vehicles are being captured by installed automatic camera,” the said tweet by DCP Traffic, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack reads.

Here are some major locations in Bhubaneswar where CCTVs have been installed for surveillance. Airport, Capital Hospital, Forest Park, Housing Board, Kalinga Hospital, Kalinga Stadium, Kalpana, KIIT Campus Gate 3, KIIT square, NICCO Park, Patia, Power House, Raj Mahal, Ram Mandir, Rupali, Sishu Bhavan, Stewart School, KIIT, Baramunda, Capital square, Ekamrakanan road, Infocity to Patia square, Jaidev Vihar, Mid Block on Rajpath, Nakagate, Blosssoms school, Chandaka Road, Madhusudan Park-Pokhariput, Pratibha Mandap, Trident hotel, Sainik School to Acharya Vihar, sashtri Nagar to 120 Batallion and Vani Vihar Square to Rasulgarh square.