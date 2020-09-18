Driving License, Learning License tests start in Odisha after 6 months

Bhubaneswar: The test for Driving License (DL) and Learning License (LL) started across Odisha on Friday. The said tests that were temporarily unavailable due to Coronavirus pandemic started today after six months.

However, as per the government order these tests are being done for only those who had applied for it before the Lock Down/ Shut Down period.

The tests are being conducted in the testing tracks which are under the Regional Transport offices.

The tests were temporarily closed since March 18, 2020.