dl test in odisha

Driving License, Learning License tests start in Odisha after 6 months

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The test for Driving License (DL) and Learning License (LL) started across Odisha on Friday. The said tests that were temporarily unavailable due to Coronavirus pandemic started today after six months.

However, as per the government order these tests are being done for only those who had applied for it before the Lock Down/ Shut Down period.

Related News

Skill test for DL, computerised LL test to resume soon in…

Coronvirus pandemic: Odisha govt suspends DL, LL test till…

The tests are being conducted in the testing tracks which are under the Regional Transport offices.

The tests were temporarily closed since March 18, 2020.

You might also like
State

OJEE 2020 from October 12: Chairman Sudeep Kumar Chand 

State

7th Pay Commission: Government decides to cut salary of these employees

State

Details On Bhubaneswar Murder Case; Husband Habitual Offender

State

SBI Recruitment 2020: Online application begins, Check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7