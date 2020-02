New Delhi: Dr. Iti Samanta, editor of Odisha’s leading Odia Magazine ‘The Kadambini’, was conferred with “Literary Excellence Award ” here on Sunday.

Samanta’s son Srijit Abhisek received the ward on her behalf during the 12th Asiad Litrature Festival, organised by Bharat Nirman group, in the national capital.

Dr Samanta was conferred the prestigious award for her extraordinary contribution in the field of literature.