Dr Achyuta Samanta promises education, employment for Siblings of martyr Chandrakant

Bhubaneswar: Kandhamal MP, Founder of KISS and KIIT Dr. Achyuta Samanta has extended helping hand towards families of the martyrs who were died in the Galwan valley in Ladakh.

Dr Samanta paid tribute to the mortal remains of the martyred Odia jawans, Chandrakanta Pradhan from Kandhamal and Nanduram Soren from Mayurbhanj who lost their lives in violent clashes with Chinese forces in Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

Dr Samanta took part in the funeral ritual of brave-heart Chandrakant Pradhan in Kandhamal. In a tweet he assured to provide education and employment for the siblings of the martyr.

He tweeted: “Humbled to be a part of braveheart Chandrakant Pradhan’s last ritual with full state and military honours in his hometown in Kandhamal. I have promised education and employment for his siblings at KIIT & KISS.”