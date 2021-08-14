Don’t miss the chance! BDA is selling plots and flats in Bhubaneswar; Check details

Bhubaneswar: Are you in search of plots and flats which you want to buy in Bhubaneswar? If yes, here is the best chance for you to get your dream plots and flats and that too in the posh areas of the State capital city.

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), a statutory agency which is responsible for development and beautification of Bhubaneswar City, has issued a notification saying that it will sell some plots and flats.

The BDA, on its Twitter handle, said that plots and flats are available at the posh location of the Bhubaneswar.

People who are willing to purchase the plots and flats can visit BDA’s official website of http://bda.gov.in for more details.

They can apply now through the e-commerce cell of BDA at 0674-2392801 (10 am to 5.30 pm) on all working days.

The BDA, in another Twitter post, said that those who are looking for a 1 BHK-II flat in Bhubaneswar at an affordable price can purchase in Paikarapur area of the capital city. However, they will have to apply through the e-commerce cell of BDA at 0674-2392801 (10 am to 5.30 pm) on all working days.