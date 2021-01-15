Dolphin number increases in Chilika Lake

Bhubaneswar: The number of dolphins in Odisha’s Chilika Lake has reportedly increased. The annual survey, conducted by the Chilika Development Authority (CDA), has revealed that there are 156 dolphins in the brackish water lagoon in 2020.

According to reports, there were 150 dolphins in 2019; however, it has now increased to 156.

Source said that the protection measures in recent years have helped improve the ecosystem of the lagoon due to which the number of dolphins also has gone up for the last two years.

A total of 18 teams had conducted the annual count of the dolphin population for around six hours. While 10 teams of experts conducted the counting in Balugaon area and 8 teams were engaged for the counting in Satapada area.

All Boat Owners’ Association and PFSCs members were asked not to ply their boats between 6 AM and 12 PM. Besides, restriction on the visit of the tourists to the lake was also imposed during the counting period.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the annual bird counting was also carried out on January 5, 2021. It revealed that there were 12 lakh migratory birds in the lake.