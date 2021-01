Rajnagar: The dolphin census is underway in Gahiramatha and Bhitarkanika of Odisha. Nine teams have been deployed for the census.

The census shall be done both in the sea and river.

The dolphin counting has been started at 6 am. The counting had been started earlier but had to be abandoned mid-way as the weather turned turbulent.

The Rajnagar forest department officials informed about this development.