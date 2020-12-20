Man arrested for raping, killing 50-year-old woman in Odisha
Disproportionate Assets Case: Utkal University Senior Assistant Arrested

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: A Senior Assistant of Zoology Department of Utkal University was arrested by Vigilance sleuths on Sunday for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

The accused Senior Assistant has been identified as Ashok Kumar Mishra.

The anti-corruption body forwarded Mishra to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, which sent him to jail custody till January 2, 2021.

The Vigilance officials had conducted raids at several places belonged to Mishra and traced his assets worth Rs 1,38,27,755. This included a triple-storied building, two numbers of double-storied buildings including LIG house, one single-storied building, fourteen numbers of shop rooms, four numbers of plots, one motorcycle, deposits in different banks, gold and silver ornaments, cash of over 3.5 Lakhs, and household articles.

