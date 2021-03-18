Director of KIIT School Of Public Health Receives ‘Distinguished Scientist Award’

Bhubaneswar: Director of KIIT School of Public Health (KSPH) Prof Sudhir Kumar Satpathy received the ‘Distinguished Scientist Award’ at a function in Goa recently.

Satpathy received the prestigious award under the auspices of the International Scientists Awards on Engineering, Science and Medicine earlier this month.

Prof. Satpathy also graced the function as the Chief Guest and distributed various awards to the winners. About 40 awardees from different States of India and Saudi Arabia participated.

The award-giving ceremony was organized by VDGOOD Professional Association to acknowledge and recognize the young scientists, women researchers, and lifetime achievers from various disciplines.

Meanwhile, Founder of KIIT & KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta congratulated Satpathy for his achievement.