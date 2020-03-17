Directive issued to vacate Vani Vihar hostels by today

Bhubaneswar: The PG Council Chairman of Utkal University has asked the inmates of all the hostels of Vani Vihar to vacate by today. Later, further decision in this regard will be intimated.

Further, the internal examinations in Utkal University have been postponed. Keeping in view safety of the students, hostels and mess facilities have been closed.

It is to be noted that after Odisha Government imposed restrictions in the state to check spread of coronavirus, all the educational institutes have been kept shut.