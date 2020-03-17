Directive issued to vacate Vani Vihar hostels by today

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 83

Bhubaneswar: The PG Council Chairman of Utkal University has asked the inmates of all the hostels of Vani Vihar to vacate by today. Later, further decision in this regard will be intimated.

Related News

Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha Closes in Light of…

FIR launched against singer Humane Sagar for song on…

Regulation for prevention of Cornavirus in odisha extended…

Three killed as bike collides head-on with pick-up van in…

Further, the internal examinations in Utkal University have been postponed. Keeping in view safety of the students, hostels and mess facilities have been closed.

It is to be noted that after Odisha Government imposed restrictions in the state to check spread of coronavirus, all the educational institutes have been kept shut.

You might also like
State

Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha Closes in Light of Coronavirus

State

FIR launched against singer Humane Sagar for song on Coronavirus

State

Regulation for prevention of Cornavirus in odisha extended up to April 15

State

Three killed as bike collides head-on with pick-up van in Gajapati

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.