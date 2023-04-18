Dipali Das Files Nomination Papers for Jharsuguda By-poll

Jharsuguda: Biju Janata Dal candidate Dipali Das has filed her nomination papers for the by-elections to Jharsuguda assembly seat.

She filed her nomination papers at the Deputy Collector’s Office. She was accompanied by a host of senior members and supporters of Biju Janata Dal. Before going to filing her nomination papers, Dipali performed puja at the goddess Maa Pataneswari temple in the town.

Speaking to media, she said that the development of Jharsuguda and welfare of its people will be her priority.

While the last date for filing the nomination papers is on 20th April, voting will be held on the 10th of May. The counting will be held on 13th May.

The by-election has been necessitated due to the death of the BJD MLA and former health Minister Naba Kishore Das.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Deepali Das collected ticket from party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence here on April 15, 2023.

While speaking to media persons after receiving the ticket, Deepali said, “I have taken blessings of the Chief Minister and I am hopeful of winning the by-election.”

Deepali also slammed the people who alleged non-development in Jharsuguda saying that such people are blind. From the airport to water there has been development in all sectors under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

